Exclusive home decor collections at Interior Lifestyle India Exhibition 2022 woo visitors

Casa Decor, a reputed home decor brand in India, showcased its exclusive collections of home decor products to a wide network of audiences at Interior Lifestyle India presented by Ambiente India expo at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The organisation witnessed massive footfall at its stall and registered huge inquiries during the three-day event. The top officials of the organisation met the visitors during the event to know their experience and suggestions.

Casa Decor stall was the centre of attraction for the visitors. It was a great opportunity for consumers to connect with the organisation's officials and provide suggestions and ask for the required item and designs.