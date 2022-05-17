Exclusive home decor collections at Interior Lifestyle India Exhibition 2022 woo visitors
The event, which was aimed at offering an unmatched platform to houseware, home decor and home textile manufacturers and suppliers, witnessed huge participation
Casa Decor, a reputed home decor brand in India, showcased its exclusive collections of home decor products to a wide network of audiences at Interior Lifestyle India presented by Ambiente India expo at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The organisation witnessed massive footfall at its stall and registered huge inquiries during the three-day event. The top officials of the organisation met the visitors during the event to know their experience and suggestions.
Casa Decor stall was the centre of attraction for the visitors. It was a great opportunity for consumers to connect with the organisation's officials and provide suggestions and ask for the required item and designs.
A senior official of Casa Decor said, "As a premium home decor brand, we always try to fulfil the ever-evolving needs and requirements of the consumers. This event came with a great opportunity for us to showcase our wide range of products and interact with existing consumers as well as prospects. We received more than a thousand footfalls and hundred plus queries."
Casa Decor showcased the entire range of modern home decor collections that include exclusive designs, high-quality products, and timeless style inspired by traditional techniques. It presented items related to furniture, kitchen decor, candle stands and others.
A visitor at the stall said, "I have used Casa Decor products during the renovation of my home. I admire their quality and design. I am happy to interact with its officials who promised many more attractive products in the near future."
