Festival to honour Urdu poet Fehmi Badayuni

"Fehmi Badayuni is among the artists who have devoted their life to preserving the essence of literature. Their contributions were never acknowledged and did not attain mainstream attention. An evening like Jashn-e-Fehmi is a small initiative to provide the best platforms to the artists so that they can get what they deserve," Azhar Iqbal, founder of Harfkar Foundation, said in a statement.



It will feature a host of Urdu poets, including Shariq Kaifi, Abhishek Shukla, Vikas Sharma Raaz, Azhar Iqbal, Dr. Nadeem Shad, Irshad Khan Sikandar and Badayuni himself.



Harfkar foundation, founded in 2017 to build a community for nurturing art and preserve its authenticity, was also the brain-child behind successful festivals like "Katha Ek Kans Ki", "Wallabpur Ki Roop Katha", and "Jannat se Jaun Elia."