For someone like me, who has just recently decided to study this subject when I complete school, the culinary arts events at Serendipity Festival were a delightful introduction. Curated by Goan restaurateur Prahlad Sukhtankar, the programme had a variety of events around food—from sessions on indigenous cuisines to the history of pizza to a masterclass on cocktails.

Before I walked in for the first session, I spent some time looking at the exhibitions outside The Food Lab, a temporary hall built to host all the culinary events.

One of these exhibitions was about a project by Akash Muralidharan, where he cooked one recipe every day for 100 days from an old cookbook, Samaithu Paar, and documented the various vegetables that are no longer used as commonly as they once were. As I looked through the posters on the missing vegetables, I realised that many of them were unfamiliar to me. It was really interesting and I made a mental note to go back home and check with one of my grandmothers about vegetables that she used in her kitchen earlier, and doesn’t any longer.

Another exhibition titled ‘The Library of Edible Issues’ was a collection of books and zines across various topics ranging from agriculture to food culture, addressing some of the questions around understanding sustainability in the Indian context and the future of food. A particular book title that caught my eye was Parsi Food and Customs by Bhicoo J. Manekshaw. I have sociology as a subject, with Parsis as a topic, so seeing the book made me think of the lesson. I could only go through the book briefly but it immediately went on my ‘to-read-list’. Another book was The Science of Spice: Understand Flavour Connections and Revolutionize Your Cooking by Stuart Farrimond. The reason I remember this book was because it had a sticky note next to it with the question ‘Which spice do you use the most?’ and the entire shelf—and a bit of the next—was covered in multi-coloured sticky notes with various responses. There were other questions as well: ‘Which dairy product do you use the most?’; ‘Which is your favourite vegetable to cook with?’. It was a fun little way to make the browsers further interact with the books, since the questions were referencing, or relating to, a book on the shelf. There were almost always at least two people perusing the little bookshelf with a keen look of curiosity in their eyes.