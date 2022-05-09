Hrithik Roshan shares some candid pictures with his mom on Mother’s Day
On the occasion of Mother’s Day, the superstar shared some candid pictures of the two spending some quality time together
It’s well known that Hrithik Roshan is a doting son and a complete family man. On many occasions he has displayed his deep love and admiration for his mother.
Pinkie Roshan over the years has proved that fitness is not conditioned to age and has been a constant inspiration to Hrithik, one of the biggest fitness icons in the country.
Yesterday, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, the superstar shared some candid pictures of the two spending some quality time together as they unwinded with some yoga, after catching up outside the theatre.
Posted Hrithik Roshan, “Sharing some Mama moments with you all on Mother’s Day. I took her for a movie she didn’t like much. And she taught me some yoga moves I am ecstatic about. Damn mama really knows a lot of good stuff about strength. Happy Mother’s Day everyone.”