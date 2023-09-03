Lives in Literature: ‘Telugu won’t put food on your table’

Purnima, hats off for setting up a publishing company during the pandemic! What made you do it?

Just before the pandemic in 2020, a couple of my friends got their books published and it wasn’t a pleasant experience. During the pandemic, I was struggling to put out Manto in Telugu. When we sat down and started brainstorming on where things were going wrong for authors, certain things emerged.

Authors weren’t really hoping for monetary compensation—what they missed was a basic sense of respect. That’s how Elami happened. Not only with the hope of bringing in fresh voices and uncompromised quality, but also to compensate authors/ translators with the money, credit and respect that is their due.

We also shared a firm belief that Telugu readers are out there in large numbers—despite the undesired socio-political decisions that have distanced people from reading/ writing the language—all we need to do is find ways and means to reach them. But honestly, if not for the Manto project I was involved in and the folks around me, I’d never be a publisher.

I hoped (and still secretly hope) to concentrate on producing creative work as my day job consumes me, leaving very little time for literary pursuits. But selling needs an ecosystem. In Telugu, the ecosystem seemed broken. Someone had to bell the cat, so I thought why not give it a try.

Tell us about Telugu readers and the market for books in translation.

Within the literary community, there are ongoing debates on whether we should be doing as many translations into Telugu, when hardly anything is going out of Telugu. There’s also a sense that translation is lower in the hierarchy than ‘original writing’. For Elami, the ambition is to create an ecosystem of translators both into and out of Telugu. Translators are the most neglected tribe, and when the situation isn’t too bright in terms of book sales, one needs to find ways to support and encourage them.