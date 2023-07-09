Lives in Literature: ‘The book gave my life back to me...'

Kannada author and founder of Chanda Pustaka, a publishing house that promotes young authors, Vasudhendra is the recipient of several state honours for his writing, and the first openly gay litterateur in Kannada. Excerpts from his interactions with writer-translator Maithreyi Karnoor and publishing and translation consultant Neeta Gupta.

On sexuality as the trigger for a life in writing

In hindsight, I feel my sexuality was the only reason I started writing. It was 1995 and I was all alone working in Ernakulam on a deputation from Bangalore. I was still working in IT, and the project was automating a hospital.

Whenever I casually called my friends, they used to talk about their marriage plans and their girlfriends. As everyone had a decent job and a healthy take-home package, naturally marriage was their next goal. They used to pester me to share my marriage plans. I knew very well that I am gay and I should never marry.

Unfortunately, I was ‘in the closet’ and not courageous enough to meet another gay man. These phone calls used to disturb me a lot, and I felt I was going through an identity crisis. I wanted to find my own capability for something better than all these marriage and girlfriend routines. I knew how voracious my appetite for books was. So, I started writing stories.

Fortunately, they turned out to be good and I received a lot of appreciation from many other authors. Once I recognised this unknown strength of mine, I didn’t stop. I continued writing. It became my passion and later on my profession.

Though the trigger for starting my writing career was my sexuality and my attempt to find myself within that sexuality, the two are no longer connected. I feel humbler and more humane nowadays when I am with my heterosexual friends and fellow authors.