Meri Kishmish, everyone!

My father was born on December 25, many moons ago. So growing up, I was never sure if my mother was celebrating his birthday or Christmas that day every year.

British traditions were still very high at the army cantonments where my father, a defence scientist, used to be posted from time to time. Add to that the army tradition of Sarva Dharma Sambhava and the club used to come alive with Christmas trees and fairy lights, cakes and cookies, roasts and puddings. Those are wonderful, enduring childhood memories that render me very nostalgic at this time every year.

Now, my father’s orderly would borrow some of the Christmas tree ornaments and Christmas lights from the club and the rose bushes in our garden would soon begin to twinkle and glow with the lights and ornaments. The garden was bordered by palm fronds and the huge one in the centre would serve as our Christmas tree each year. Santa, of course, left a crate full of toys under the Christmas tree for children of the club members, but so did my mother – for my father – under our palm frond. And over the years they were joined by gifts for us from our parents playing Santa Claus. So one can imagine how confusing it was to the under-10 children in the family – was it Christmas or was it something else?

The confusion was even more because my father’s khansama, who he had inherited from a British officer and who had been trained in the best of British culinary art and tradition, always baked an enormous iced cake on the day. Nothing like the cream and chocolate icing of the sophisticated cakes of today. It was home-made, crackly and crispy icing that splintered on the cake if you were not careful but was very delicious to the palate. In fact, the slight tangy lemony taste was even more yummy than today’s cream and chocolate - we cracked that icing first and licked it off our fingers – that green or blue or pink icing had to be eaten to understand the meaning of the phrase ‘ finger-licking good’! Our birthday cakes were never as good!

When the khansama brought his annual Christmas cake into the dining room with a flourish, he always chanted “Meri Kishmish, sahib, memsahib, Babylog!”

For years, I grew up wishing friends and people at the club a ‘Meri Kishmish’, until my father overheard me one day and sat me down to practise saying ‘Merry Christmas’ at least a 100 times so that I should finally get it right the next year.