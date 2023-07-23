Preloved in a postconsumer world

Thrift in the West has long been the domain of the cooler fashion set; the ones who effortlessly seem to find a pair of Vivienne Westwood gloves at the bottom of some scabby old box, and then magically add them to an ‘oh, this little thing?’ ensemble they insist on telling you cost ‘nothing at all’ but somehow looks like it was all purchased right off the runway.

Despite there being a sense that some of the best fashion representation over time has come from this antithesis to mainstream sartorial channels, the second-hand trend has only just begun catching on in India.

Some of the reasons feel obvious. Our high street or fast-fashion industry is nascent, so it seems natural that any reactive alternative to it would take its time. Sustainability activists, though, say that is the one thing we do not have—time.

Much like how our delayed response to green energy begs more years to ‘develop with coal’ first, this far too slow rejection of global high-street brands may cost us more than large chunks of our salaries.

The facts surrounding the industry are chilling. Recent images of Chile’s Atacama Desert show a vast heap, many kilometres wide, of unused, unsold clothing discarded from fashion brands across the world. An interviewee in Al Jazeera claims close to 60,000 tonnes of clothing arrive in the country each year. Wealthier nations across the Global South are paying more and more for the weekly changing trends in Zara outlets.

In Ghana, clothes arriving in the name of ‘charity’ form a 20-metre-high mountain. Fifteen million items of clothing arrive in Accra each week, almost half of which need to be junked immediately. The rest? Resold where possible or, as recent reports reveal, burnt for fire.