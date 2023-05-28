Prince Dwarkanath Tagore's favourite well in Jharkhand restored

Maheshmunda in Jharkhand is more than 300 km from Kolkata (Howrah) by rail. No rail link existed between this nondescript location (now a census town) and the then capital of the British Raj 200 years ago.

Yet, pots of water from a certain well in Maheshmunda would make their way to the Jorasanko Thakurbari in central Kolkata -- birthplace of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore -- to meet the whims of Prince Dwarkanath Tagore who believed that the water was pure and helped in digestion.

Prince Dwarkanath Tagore was the grandfather of Rabindranath Tagore and among the first Indians to plan a railway line in the country way back in the 1840s.

His company, Carr, Tagore and Co., was subsequently merged with East Indian Railway (EIR) -- predecessor of the Eastern Railway (ER) -- that finally launched rail services from Howrah in 1854, nearly eight years after his death.

Maheshmunda is now a rail station in the Madhupur-Giridih Section of ER's Asansol Division and that well that has water with 'medicinal properties' is part of it. No wonder, ER has restored it.

"We have no clue whether the water of this well has medicinal properties but people from far and wide do travel to Maheshmunda to taste it.