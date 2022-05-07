Priya Ahuja inspires fans with motivational posts on social media; says self-confidence is the best outfit
Actress Priya Ahuja who is popular for her role as Rita Reporter in India's favorite television show, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, is quite active on social media. The actress uses the platform to not just show her glamorous side but also serve motivation to her fans.
Priya who is also a proud mother and wife to Malav Rajda, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah's director is the perfect example of striking the right balance between work and personal life. Being the talented artist she is, Priya turns her daily challenges into inspirational quotes which she writes alongside the pictures she posts on her social media. Here are some of pearls of wisdom written by Priya that will inspire you for sure.
"Self-confidence is the best outfit. Rock it and own it".
"Next time you think of beautiful things, don't forget to count yourself in".
"Don’t forget you’re a Powerful Woman
It’s in ur DNA to preserve
No matter what u going through
Always remember the strength u have within you".
"Truth is that we all struggle. But remember that there is strength in every struggle and we overcome it".
"I owe it to myself to look the best, I've ever looked! To love myself more than I ever did!".
From spending long hours in the gym to juggling well between work, and personal life, Priya seems to be at her very best. The stunning actress is vocal about her opinions and is a flag bearer for women empowerment.
