Relationships: Love in the time of social media

Monday night, 11.30 p.m. became Tuesday morning, 2 a.m. I was at Hostel 2 with a friend, and we were sabotaging each other’s half-hearted efforts to stop procrastinating and finish our assignments. A series of pings, as his phone lit up with messages from his wing mates.

‘Omg A is such a play boi’

‘U hv a new girlfriend’

‘that girl’

‘I have been watching u for a long time’

I’m paraphrasing the texts I read over his shoulder. I made no effort to disguise my amusement at their presumption that we were a couple. Much of our time together that day had been spent exchanging gossip about our respective love interests, unobtainable though they were, and unavailable though we were. Clearly, he and I were just friends.

Not the first time something like this has happened to me, and I doubt it’ll stop in my college life. Being part of a student body that is so male-dominated comes with annoyances. The students here are unusually curious about each other’s love lives, and if a male friend has a female acquaintance, and they are seen to be on friendly terms, they are assumed to be ‘involved’. It can take as little as a simple conversation.

Most of the ‘confirmed’ couples I know have met either through a shared social network or a dating app. While the use of Tinder is more widespread overall, Bumble is oddly popular on my campus. Instagram and LinkedIn have also transformed into quasi-dating apps, with many of my friends complaining, if only half-seriously, how random men attempt to slide into their messages, with the innocent intention of ‘getting to know them better’. Bumble requires women to make the first move—and perhaps that is why it is so successful with my peers. Being able to choose who to talk to feels novel and allows greater control over who they let into their space.

I don’t trust dating apps, and I’m averse to social media in general, so I do not expect to understand their appeal. My friends say it’s exciting to meet new people—and apps open up a world of possibilities, dozens of potential futures. True love is hard to find, and despite being exposed to so many options—it is after all the age of social media—finding a genuine connection is difficult. No number of dating apps will make the process of sustaining a relationship any easier; all they do is offer options. Daniel Sloss’s comedy bit, Jigsaw, presents a very pleasant conceptualisation of love. According to him, one shouldn’t have to shift around the other parts of one’s life to make room for a new person. Sacrificing hobbies, or time spent with friends and family should not be admissible. Sloss claims that since its release, Jigsaw has ended approximately 300 marriages, 350 engagements, and over 120,000 relationships. His framework of love appears to resonate with many