Reset: ‘That’s not work, that’s Facebook’

I put my phone away while writing this piece. Every single app (and there are only three) on my device has notifications turned off. I am notified when I want to be, even if it involves my mother or my child.

If either of them has a burning need to speak to me, they can always call. “Young people don’t call, mamma, they just text,” my son reminds me. So then young people can wait, I tell him.

I’m learning to be a ‘one thing at a time’ person, noticing the dichotomy between always multitasking and the desire to be here now. I grew up free of digital onslaught, but even as a child, I studied to sounds from the radio, and did my homework while watching the boy in the house across, sketching on his terrace.

There were always three books by my bedside, all bookmarked to different pages. And what do you know, when I grew up, multitasking was suddenly fashionable, a must-have on your resume. Most of us have been conditioned to multitask.

To simultaneously tackle many tasks is to be more productive, we’ve been told. But multitasking is a self-multiplying demon. The more you multitask, the worse you get at finishing your work, which means you have more to do, so you keep multitasking to get on top of it all. At least, that’s what you tell yourself. That utopia never arrives.