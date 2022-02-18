Silent corner at home is a stress-buster: Dr Payal Kanodia

"This is very true. It is important to have a and quiet and silent corner in your home to unwind. This ‘silent corner' at your home is a stress-buster. I too have my silent space in my house where I sit for about 20-30 minutes quietly every day. It is my space where I am me-within-myself. The daily hectic schedules, meetings and commitments can keep anyone mentally as well as physically occupied, and unless one unwinds, it becomes difficult to cope-up with the next day‘s hectic schedules," says Kanodia.



A report cited top three stressors by employed professionals - ‘balancing work with personal needs' (34 per cent), ‘not making enough money' (32 per cent), and ‘slow career advancement' (25 per cent). There is no surprise, reaching on time to the office has been one of the biggest stress and anxiety initiator. The organisations that have relaxed working hours have seen substantial rise in productivity. Everyone has its own method and proficiency in handling stress and anxiety. Yet, not all are successful.



(Dr Payal Kanodia has been conferred the Grand Doctor of Philosophy from International University of Fundamental Studies, St. Petersburg Russia, and is a Diplomatic member of CDI. She is a listed member with Royal Asiatic Society of Great Britain, English Heritage – UK, and Royal Society of St. George - England.)