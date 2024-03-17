Eat.Wander.Repeat: The call of the travelling vendor

In this land of many food stories, one that is particularly interesting is that of the travelling food vendor hauling delicious morsels through winding lanes. It may seem like a small town or village phenomenon, but the calls and cries of these vendors are very much a part of the din of the Indian city, if you care to tune in.

Each vendor has a specific cry, and over the years I have seen sons who learn and imitate their fathers’ calls so perfectly, you’d be hard put to tell the difference. The sound of a rudimentary horn at the break of day can mean either the paowala or bread man if you’re in Goa, or the mini-idli seller if you’re in Mumbai.

These rubber blow horns have a distinct ‘pom-pom’ sound made at very short intervals. Sort of like a street alarm clock that announces: it’s breakfast time!

Coinsized idlis and piping hot medu wadas are carried in large steel containers alongside smaller vats of coconut and tomato chutneys and sambhar. I like how they’ve created a distinctively trendy way to tie their containers with an old, deflated cycle tyre.

Over the years, I’ve seen the choice of carriage move from the vendor’s head to the side of a bicycle. But the horn they all use has remained unchanged. It’s probably the best, most affordable breakfast for the millions of working-class people who commute through the city.

One plate of around eight idlis with a generous dollop of chutneys is about Rs 10 and for the same amount, 5–6 wadas can be had. Ravi or ‘anna’ as he is affectionately referred to, arrives in the suburb of Bandra every morning, cycling 4 km to sell his wares. His wife Aruna wakes up at 2 or 3 a.m. and starts the steaming and frying of hundreds of idlis and wadas so that he can sell them hot for breakfast at around 7 a.m.

He tells me that on an average, he sells about 1,000 idlis a day and makes a profit of about Rs 400–500 for his family of six. Idlis have put his kids through school and now college. Most of the idliwalas in Mumbai come from Tamil Nadu. Most of them still make their idlis with ponni rice from their home state, which might explain the whiteness and lightness of their idlis.