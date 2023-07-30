The final goodbye: Be with your pet at the End

Some readers may find this blog a bit on the morbid side, but hold your final verdict till you come to the end of it: you may finally feel that it is in fact uplifting, poignant and even heart-warming. Though it deals with death, or, to be more precise, dying.

Last week an online friend of mine sent me a forward that shook me up, even though at 73 I now consider myself shockproof. The title of the piece was 'Be with your pet till the End'. In it he describes an intense personal, guilt-ridden experience: how he had to put down his beloved Dalmatian who was suffering from an incurable ailment, how he could not bear to be in the room when the vet was administering the lethal injection, how his dog's eyes followed him every inch of the way as he was walking out, imploring him not to leave her at this final moment as the life ebbed out of her.

He has, quite rightly, not forgiven himself till today for this betrayal of a loved one when she needed him most.

But this is not all.