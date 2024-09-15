The patriarchy of spices

But there is another angle to this story—and that’s patriarchy. Let me unpack that. While Indian cuisine uses all manner of dry and whole spices, the powdered ones—the mixed masalas, the Malwani/ Pathare Prabhu bottle masalas—are specific to each community. These blends are not the same as garam masala, which is also handmade.

Mixed masala, as the name suggests, is usually a blend of many types of local chillies and whole dried spices, in varying proportions according to each family’s recipe. A slight variation in the amount of say, cumin, in the mix, will give it a whole different flavour profile within the same variant.

These spices are ground by the kilo and stored in stoneware or glass jars, sealed tight to prevent the moisture of the monsoon from spoiling them. Small amounts are then removed from these large receptacles and put into lovingly used spice boxes. What looks like regular chilli powder is a mixture of anything between 12 and 45 spices. It lends a distinct aroma and taste to many types of dishes, and yet, it is not used in isolation. That would be too simple for the Indian palate! Instead, it is added to different dishes in different proportions, along with other powdered spices like coriander.

As if this wasn’t complicated enough, the passing on of these secret spice recipes happens at quite another level.

If we look at it from the angle of the erstwhile royal families of India, we might assume that the influences the new bride brought with her found a place in the house she married into. This did happen, to a limited extent. But did these influences find pride of place at the royal table? Most probably not. Instead, the princess had to carry on the traditions of the prince’s family, even in the matter of food.