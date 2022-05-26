The ultimate guide to pairing active ingredients for safe skincare

Actives That Should be Avoided Together:



Retinols and Vitamin C



1. These actives cannot be mixed or layered one over the other. Instead using them in separate routines can help reduce signs of aging!



2. While using these ingredients, keep the following in mind:



3. Both ingredients have different solubility requirements.



4. Combining the treatments affects the efficacy of the products.



5. pH levels may get imbalanced.



6. They may not dissolve or penetrate through the skin.



7. Can cause skin irritation if used on top of each other.



8. Vitamin C can be used during the day while Retinol can be used at night.



Vitamin C And AHAs/BHAs



Vitamin C is highly acidic in nature. It has an exfoliating effect on the skin which is why it should not be mixed with Active Ingredients such as:



1. Glycolic



2. Salicylic



3. Lactic Acids



4. Using these with Vitamin C will destabilise the pH balance and not allow it to work.