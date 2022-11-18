Editors Guild condemns terror threats to journalists in Jammu and Kashmir

The Editors Guild of India on Friday voiced "deep concern" over recent threats issued to journalists working in Kashmir by suspected terror organisations, and the subsequent resignation of five mediapersons from their respective media outlets.



"Journalists in Kashmir now find themselves in the firing line from both the state authorities as well as terrorists, in what is a throwback to the years of heightened militancy in the 1990s," the Guild said in a statement here.



"Once again media houses have been named by terror groups warning that those associated with well-known regional papers including Rising Kashmir and Greater Kashmir will be declared "traitors" and that "their timeline is sealed"," it said.



It said the space for media freedom and active civil society has been steadily eroding in the region.