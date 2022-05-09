'Andhadhun’ composer Daniel B George teams up with Ashutosh Gowarikar for his next

Presently, Daniel is upbeat about Amit Sial-starrer Tikdam. Directed by Vivek Anchalia, Tikdam is a story of migration set in a small hill town. With lack of job opportunities, Amit Sial, who plays a father, decides to leave for a bigger city to earn a living. Daniel has composed six songs, two sung by Mohit Chauhan and done the background score as well for Tikdam. So, Daniel has his kitty full as of now.