Askari Naqvi And Rehmat-e-nusrat bring Mehfil-e-tarranum to life at Amarrass Nights

Askari Naqvi, a trained vocalist from Lucknow, began the evening with mesmerizing renditions that presented the cultural journey of Awadh and Lucknow weaved through couplets, songs and commentary based on different ragas and written in various Hindustani languages. “Growing up in the region of Awadh is much more complex than just Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb. However, examples of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb can be seen very much in the literature and in various traditions, which have been there in Avadh for hundreds of years. The idea of Lucknow-o- Avadh is a result of churning of various ideological sources from Kabir to Meer, Anees to Dabeer, from Peer to Murids and from miryasins to families. Lucknow-o-Avadh is the closest in the memory of people than any other region where we saw and grew up in a very very complex cultural milieu,” explained Naqvi.

While explaining the nuances and culture context of the songs and ragas, Naqvi sang a bouquet of songs by Kabir, ghazals by Meer, tunes by Begum Akhtar, poems of a Sufi Shah Naeem Ata true to the legacy of Assemun Bua, a musician who lived in Avadh, and Ustad Abdul Rasheed Khan, a musician who lived in Raebareli. Some of the songs sung by Naqvi include ‘Jhinijhini’ by Kabir in Raag Bihag, ‘Dil Ki Baat Kahi Nahi Jaati’ by Meer Taqi Meer, ‘Krishna Ka Koon Pujari Ali Ka Banda Hoon’ by Yas Yagana Changezi, ‘Bhaj Rasna Hardam Ali Ali’ written by Shah Naeem Ata and originally sung by Aseemun Bua.