Back to Baithaks: Music and poetry are returning to their original home

When Ibtida–Ek Mehfil, a musical symposium promoting baithaks and mehfils, welcomes 500 patrons and aficionados of Hindustani classical and semi-classical music for its first ticketed show on December 11, it will have pulled off something special.

Pegged as a truly immersive experience in 1AQ—a creative venue that promotes cultural activities and events— with Sufi singer Harshdeep Kaur performing against the backdrop of a magnificent banyan tree, ‘Jhoom’ takes us back to the baithaks, the way they were meant to be.

Though the Intellectual Property (IP) has been around since 2019, and there have already been close to a dozen, strictly-by-invitation baithaks, Tanvi Bhatia, co-founder of Ibtida along with Anubhav Jain, is excited with good reason. ‘Jhoom’ is the first to be envisaged as a replay of a bygone era on such a large scale.

According to Bhatia, the idea behind stepping away from the usual auditorium/stadium venue is to “recreate the magic of mehfils, where the artiste becomes the hero of the evening, and there is guftagoo or conversation between the listeners and the performer”. Even more interesting, though, is the audience profile one sees in Ibtida. It’s not unusual, for instance, to see three generations—grandmother, mother, and daughter—enjoying a ghazal performance together.

An increasing number of such events and symposiums, are, in fact, packed with youngsters in their 20s. One such was the recently concluded Jashn-e-Rekhta, which promotes all facets of Urdu through various art forms. Spread over three days, the festival came back bigger and better after the 3-year pandemic-imposed gap—with over 150 artists, a curated food festival (Aiwan-e-Zaiqa), and open mics, attracting thousands of visitors.