Falguni Shah- Singing of a diverse, colourful world

The track ‘Crayons are wonderful’, Shah confided to interviewers after winning the Grammy, was a result of her trying to simplify the conversation about racial equity for children who face racism every day.

“The story was simple – the crayons are all of different colours but they live in one box together peacefully… When you talk to children through songs and happiness, it penetrates into their mind more easily compared to lectures.”

Excerpts from the interview with Roshmila Bhattacharya:

You performed the opening number at this year’s Grammys, then took home the award for Best Children’s Album for ‘A Colourful World’. Five years from now, when you look back on this special evening, what will you recall?

I will recall representing India on the global map. The reason I was at the Grammy’s had nothing to do with me and everything to do with our beautiful Indian classical music which is so amazing that it survives even after 5000 years on an international platform.

In 2018, you were nominated for ‘Falu’s Bazaar’, but didn’t win the Grammy then. Did you think you stood a better chance this year with its follow-up album, ‘A Colourful World’?

Honestly, I went with no expectation. I hadn’t won the last time and I didn’t want to go back home crying again. But I went with a lot of hope, prayers and positivity.

And what was it like holding the Grammy in your hand?

I was ecstatic, I felt so fulfilled, like God’s grace was shining on me. I had never felt anything like this before. It was a proud moment for not just my ‘Colourful’ team, but for every person from India. As I said before, it’s not me who got the trophy really, it’s our country. I am just a vehicle.

Given that ‘A Colourful World’ is a children’s album, tell us one unique reaction you got from them after your historic win…