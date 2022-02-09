First song, "Jugnu Hain" from #Homecoming featuring music by Late Rahat Indori's son Sameer Rahat is now out

Music composer Sameer Rahat says, "I have been doing work in different formats like webseries, YouTube, short films but Homecoming is a special film and my first full length feature. It is special because all the Hindi songs in the film are by me and that way it is my debut as a music director. Khul Jaun Kya is the opening track of the album. It is a very niche song and not the usual one you hear. Soumyajit letting me do this song and letting do whatever I want with respect to the music of the film is very courageous and kudos to him. There are songs like Khabar and Jugnu that are very likely to be liked because they are love songs, feel good songs about life. But Khul Jaun Kya is a very intense song and is a direct adaptation of my father’s poem Rahat Indori. It's a Ghazal which I adapted into a song composition. It was a certain amount of responsibility on my shoulder as a composer to justify his words. And I make sure his literature and poems come out through my music into the world."