First song, "Jugnu Hain" from #Homecoming featuring music by Late Rahat Indori's son Sameer Rahat is now out
The film's album is out now which boasts of an impressive blend of Hindi and Bengali songs featuring music and vocals by the likes of Sameer Rahat, Amrita Singh, Rashmeet Kaur
The upcoming trilingual musical drama, #Homecoming is all set to be streaming exclusively on Sony Liv soon, and the makers of the film have decided to keep the buzz alive by launching some songs from its album before the film drops on the platform. The album comprises various songs by six diverse and experienced musicians from the industry and we can't keep calm as they all plan to be launched very soon!
The first one to get under way would be a romantic track picturised on Hussain Dalal, one of the lead actors in the film. The song, titled 'Jugnu Hain' has been composed by Sameer Rahat and written by the sibling-duo Sameer and Satlaj Rahat. Their father, late Rahat Indori is considered as a legend in the world of music, writing and poetry. He is known for penning down some amazing songs in supremely successful films like Munna bhai M.B.B.S., Kareeb, Ishq and Mission Kashmir. This song was voiced by Mohan Kanan, popular for chartbuster tracks like 'Yaariyaan' from Cocktail, 'Chaandaniya' from 2 States and most recently, 'Wahi hai raste' from Panga. Arijit Singh's sister Amrita Singh lent her voice for a romantic number Unrequited Love.
Music composer Sameer Rahat says, "I have been doing work in different formats like webseries, YouTube, short films but Homecoming is a special film and my first full length feature. It is special because all the Hindi songs in the film are by me and that way it is my debut as a music director. Khul Jaun Kya is the opening track of the album. It is a very niche song and not the usual one you hear. Soumyajit letting me do this song and letting do whatever I want with respect to the music of the film is very courageous and kudos to him. There are songs like Khabar and Jugnu that are very likely to be liked because they are love songs, feel good songs about life. But Khul Jaun Kya is a very intense song and is a direct adaptation of my father’s poem Rahat Indori. It's a Ghazal which I adapted into a song composition. It was a certain amount of responsibility on my shoulder as a composer to justify his words. And I make sure his literature and poems come out through my music into the world."
#Homecoming also stars Sayani Gupta, Tushar Pandey, Plabita Borthakur and Soham Majumdar. Written and Directed by Soumyajit Majumdar, the film is a youth drama based on a group of friends who reunite in their hometown to save their old theatre rehearsal space from being demolished for commercialization plans of the state.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines