Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan passes at 55

Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, who has been undergoing treatment at a Kolkata-based private hospital for prostate cancer, died this afternoon, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has announced.

He was only 55 years old.

"We tried our best but failed. He passed away at around 3:45 p.m," an official at the hospital where Khan was admitted said.

The chief minister, who visited the hospital, said, "This is a great loss for the entire country and the entire music fraternity. I am in a lot of pain as I still can't believe that Rashid Khan is no more."