Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan passes at 55
He lost his battle with prostrate cancer today, at Peerless Hospital in Kolkata, where he had been on critical life support for the last several days
Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, who has been undergoing treatment at a Kolkata-based private hospital for prostate cancer, died this afternoon, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has announced.
He was only 55 years old.
"We tried our best but failed. He passed away at around 3:45 p.m," an official at the hospital where Khan was admitted said.
The chief minister, who visited the hospital, said, "This is a great loss for the entire country and the entire music fraternity. I am in a lot of pain as I still can't believe that Rashid Khan is no more."
A proponent of the Rampur-Sahaswan gharana of Hindustani classical music, the late maestro was a great-grandson of its founder, Ustad Inayat Hussain Khan.
Expressing her grief, Banerjee wrote on X, 'Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Ustad Rashid Khan, one of the greatest exponents of Indian classical music of our times. A hugely respected vocalist with unparalleled genius in creating music, he made us proud by settling here and making Bengal his home. He and Soma, his wife, and son Armaan, and the whole family, were close to us and allowed us to be on their side in the maestro's last journey in life.'
Possibly the last living legend of Rampur-Sahaswan gayaki (style of singing), Rashid Khan was recognised as the 31st generation of Sangeet Samrat Mian Tansen, as detailed on his official website.
Known for his mastery of the vilambit khayal style, he captivated the hearts of millions of enthusiasts of Hindustani classical music for more than three decades.
Born in Badayun, Uttar Pradesh, Rashid Khan's initial training was under his maternal great-uncle, Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan. In April 1980, he relocated to Kolkata at the age of 10, when Nissar Hussain Khan moved there with his grandfather.
Rashid Khan had his debut concert when he was just 11, and by 1994, he had gained recognition as a musician.
Deeply influenced by Hindustani classical music from an early age, Rashid Khan commenced his music lessons under the guidance of his great-grandparent, Inayat Hussain Khan.
Rashid Khan was recognised for his innovative approach, blending Hindustani vocals with genres like Sufi and collaborating with Western instrumentalist icon Louis Banks. He engaged in jugalbandis with sitar artist Shahid Parvez.
Apart from Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards, Rashid Khan was conferred with the West Bengal government's state honour, the Bangabhusan, in 2012.
