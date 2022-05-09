‘Naam Reh Jaayega’ a TV show to pat tribute to Melody Queen Lata Mangeshkar
India’s prominent show ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’ which airs on Star Plus every Sunday at 7 pm is currently being loved nationwide. The show is a tribute to the life of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Every episode unfolds a new story of the late singer. ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’ is a perfect blend of nostalgic stories coming along with musical chords which take you back to the golden times filled with memories of Lata Didi!
Recently, some of the well-known characters from Star Plus came together to give a massive shout-out to the life journey of Lata Didi which includes Malvika from Anupama.
Conceived and Directed by Gajendra Singh and Sai Baba Studios, ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’, is an 8 episode series, in which 18 of the biggest Indian singers including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal Ji, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha join hands to pay tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar!
