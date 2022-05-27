Ramneek Singh keeping Indore gharana's music alive in Toronto
Ramneek Singh is an internationally acclaimed Hindustani Classical vocalist, born in New Delhi and currently based in Canada
"Just like a potter gives raw clay a new look, in the same way, a seeker lifts his life in his art with his practice and dedication." -Lata Mangeshkar
Indian classical arts, one of the oldest yet most revered and cherished arts, carries the legacy of rulers, poets, dancers, musicians, etc and has shaped our cultural heritage into what it is today.
When it comes to Indian classical music, the gamut and potential of music are massive, and spreads through various schools. One such school or Gharana is the Indore Gharana singing style, which is defined by developing the raga in slow tempo, using jaatis in a single taan and enunciating the bandish and syllables with clarity.
There are few artists who handle the intricacies of the Indore gharana with ease. One such practitioner who has achieved the nearly impossible with her grit, determination, and relentless efforts is Ramneek Singh.
Singh is an internationally acclaimed Hindustani Classical vocalist, born in New Delhi and currently based in Canada. Hailing from the rich lineage of Ustad Amir Khan's Indore Gharana, she has gained proficiency in Khayal, Thumri, Bhajan, Shabad, Sufiyana and Folk singing styles.
Singh trained at the Bhatkhande Sangeet Vidyapeeth and completed her Bachelor's degree in Vocal Music (Visharad). She advanced her training under the tutelage of Ms Amarjeet Kaur in New Delhi, Pt. Vinayak Torvi, and Pt. Baldev Raj Verma.
Singh started her professional journey in 1995 at the Triveni Kala Sangam in New Delhi, and has now performed all over Canada , the USA, the UK, Australia and India.
She has performed at festivals in Pune, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Jalandhar, and even abroad in Rhode Island, Boston, Providence, MIT Boston, Toronto, etc. She's even given lectures and taught in Boston and Toronto, and has appeared in television shows in the latter as well, along with composing music for TV shows there. She even sang for Deepa Mehta's acclaimed film "The Midnight's Children".
Her melodious voice spanning three octaves leaves a powerful and unforgettable effect on the audience. She presents Vilambit Khayal with utmost intensity and slow progression of swar elaboration, typical of the Amir Khani style.
Singh propagates the rich heritage of classical arts to the culture conscious masses in India and abroad. Writing under the pen name "Ibaadat", Singh's poetry in the form of Khayal, Thumri and Tarana is well-known.
Singh established the "Sur-rang Music Academy", and has been taking online and offline classes to teach students the Indore Gharana classical music. She is also the recipient of the "Women's Hero Award" for music, and was nominated for the "Top 25 Canadian Immigrant award 2021".
