Ramneek Singh keeping Indore gharana's music alive in Toronto

There are few artists who handle the intricacies of the Indore gharana with ease. One such practitioner who has achieved the nearly impossible with her grit, determination, and relentless efforts is Ramneek Singh.

Singh is an internationally acclaimed Hindustani Classical vocalist, born in New Delhi and currently based in Canada. Hailing from the rich lineage of Ustad Amir Khan's Indore Gharana, she has gained proficiency in Khayal, Thumri, Bhajan, Shabad, Sufiyana and Folk singing styles.

Singh trained at the Bhatkhande Sangeet Vidyapeeth and completed her Bachelor's degree in Vocal Music (Visharad). She advanced her training under the tutelage of Ms Amarjeet Kaur in New Delhi, Pt. Vinayak Torvi, and Pt. Baldev Raj Verma.

Singh started her professional journey in 1995 at the Triveni Kala Sangam in New Delhi, and has now performed all over Canada , the USA, the UK, Australia and India.

She has performed at festivals in Pune, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Jalandhar, and even abroad in Rhode Island, Boston, Providence, MIT Boston, Toronto, etc. She's even given lectures and taught in Boston and Toronto, and has appeared in television shows in the latter as well, along with composing music for TV shows there. She even sang for Deepa Mehta's acclaimed film "The Midnight's Children".