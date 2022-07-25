Ritviz to soon release debut full-length album 'Mimmi'

Singer-songwriter-record producer Ritviz, who recently worked on the superhero series 'Ms. Marvel' and has delivered hits such as 'Sage' and 'Udd Gaye', is set to drop his debut full-length album titled 'Mimmi'.



The 'Udd Gaye' hitmaker describes it as his "most personal piece of work till date" and which serves as a humble ode to his mother, or 'Mimmi' as he fondly refers to her.



Speaking about the album, Ritviz shared, "'Mimmi' is a collection of songs I wrote with my mom, to understand love better. I feel very grateful for the love I have received and continue to receive - it has and always will give me the strength to keep moving forward. But where there's love, there's also heartbreak."



He further mentioned, "Once I grew out of my cocoon and into the world outside is when I truly realised the value of the love I was taught, while being accepting of other love languages. My journey of realising this, was the progression of the album that I shared with my mother only to realise that it's not the journey even, but the company that helped me rejoice and realise, and that is why the album is an ode to my mother."