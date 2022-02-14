Suhrud Wardekar is all ready with his romantic single 'Vachavu Kasse' on Valentine's Day

"Vachavu Kasse is my second direction, and I am extremely delighted that I have put my whole vision forward in this song," the actor remarked of the song and his direction. Yes, it's a full-fledged romantic song that will make you fall in love even more. It couldn't be more thrilling or perfect to release my song on Valentine's Day, because it's all about love. Elaskhi Gupta has been a great supporter and a wonderful experience to work with. The song was shot in Panchgani's lovely environs, with charming views around the waterfall transporting us to a realm of profound love. The song is about how you can't help but love your particular someone even more every day. So I'm hoping that the audience enjoys it and takes it as Valentine's Day present from me and that they enjoy it even more than my last song, making it a major smash." said the actor Suhrud Wardekar