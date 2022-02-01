1 cr pilgrims to take holy dip in Sangam

An estimated one crore pilgrims will take a holy dip in the Sangam -- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati -- on Tuesday to mark the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.



The Mela police have deployed five drones, a surveillance network of 200 CCTV sets and over 5,500 policemen for the day.



Reviewing the security arrangements being made for devotees, pilgrims and kalpvasis, SP (Magh Mela) Dr Rajiv Narain Mishra said that the "security has been beefed up in and around mela campus in view of Mauni Amavasya snan on Tuesday".



He added that elaborate surveillance, involving two digitised lost-and-found camps, wireless grids, 13 hi-tech police stations and 36 police outposts, among other things, have been set up to keep the devotees safe during the biggest snan of the religious fair.