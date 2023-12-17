One in five girls, one in six boys still married as children in India: Lancet

Child marriage continues to be prevalent in India, with one in five girls and nearly one in six boys still being married as children, according to study published in Lancet Global Health.

The study, led by researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, showed that child marriage has declined in India, but in recent years, the practice has become more prevalent in some states/Union Territories.

Child marriage is a human rights violation and a recognised form of gender and sexual-based violence. India’s success in reaching zero child marriage is critical to achieving UN’s sustainable development goal (SDG) target 5.3.

“This study is among the first to estimate how rates of girl and boy child marriage have changed over time at a state/Union Territory level. Boy child marriage in particular is often overlooked; to date, there’s been almost no research estimating its prevalence,” said lead author SV Subramanian, professor of population health and geography.

“Our findings offer a big step forward in understanding the burden of child marriage in India — one that will be critical to effective policymaking," Subramanian said.