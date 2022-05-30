1 killed in IED blast in Manipur

At least one person was killed and four others, all from West Bengal, were injured due to the explosion of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at a community hall in central Manipur's Thoubal district on Monday, police said.



Police said that the IED was detonated through a remote control, seriously injuring five people.



The injured were immediately taken to the Thoubal district hospital, where Pankaj Mahato, 21, succumbed to his injuries.



The blast occurred when the workers were sleeping at a Community Hall at Khongjom.