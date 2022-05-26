10 held for sloganeering, stone pelting outside Yasin Malik's house in Kashmir

"10 accused arrested so far in anti-national sloganeering and stone pelting outside home of Yasin Malik prior to sentencing in Maisuma yesterday. All other areas remained peaceful," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet.



"Youths are again requested not to indulge in activities that can spoil their careers and disrupt families."



Police said others are being identified and will be arrested soon and a case has been registered.