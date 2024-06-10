10 killed, 33 injured as terrorists open fire at bus carrying pilgrims in J&K
Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said security forces have launched a joint operation to hunt down the terrorists
Terrorists opened fire at a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday evening, 9 June, killing 10 people and injuring 33, police said.
The 53-seater bus, en route from Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered off the road following the gunfire and fell into a deep gorge. The incident took place around 6.15 pm near Teryath village in Poni area.
"At least 10 pilgrims were killed and 33 injured," senior superintendent of police, Reasi, Mohita Sharma told reporters.
The attack marks a significant escalation in violence in the region. Reasi district has been relatively untouched by terrorist activities compared to neighbouring areas such as Rajouri and Poonch.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took stock of the situation arising out of the terror attack on pilgrims in Reasi district.
Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said the prime minister directed him to constantly monitor the situation and ensure all possible help to the affected families.
The lieutenant governor said that security forces have launched a joint operation to hunt down the terrorists and those behind the attack will be punished soon.
Sinha has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in the terror attack on a bus in Reasi district, an official spokesman said.
Sinha has also approved Rs 50,000 each for those injured, the spokesman said.
President Droupadi Murmu said the terrorist attack on Sunday on a bus carrying pilgrims was a "dastardly act" and that the nation stood with the victims' families.
"I am anguished by the terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. This dastardly act is a crime against humanity, and must be condemned in the strongest words. The nation stands with the families of the victims. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a post on X.
The Congress condemned the gruesome terror attack and said the incident reflects the true picture of the worrying security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Even while PM, Shri Narendra Modi and his NDA government get sworn in and heads of several countries are in the country, a dastardly terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims has resulted in loss of lives of at least 10 Indians."
"We unequivocally condemn this gruesome terror attack on our people and deliberate affront to our National Security," he said in a post on X.
The Congress president said just three weeks ago, tourists were fired upon in Pahalgam and several terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir are continuing unabated.
"All the chest-thumping propaganda of bringing peace and normalcy by the Modi (now NDA) government rings hollow. India stands united against terrorism," Kharge said.
"Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims wish and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The government and authorities should provide immediate assistance and compensation to the victims," he said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the cowardly terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims from Shivkhodi temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district is extremely saddening.
"This shameful incident is the true picture of the worrying security situation in Jammu and Kashmir," Gandhi said in a post on X.
"I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. The entire country stands united against terrorism," the former Congress chief said.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "The cowardly terrorist attack on a bus full of pilgrims in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely sad and condemnable. Terrorism is a violent act against humanity against which the entire country stands in solidarity."
"I pray for peace to all the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families," she said in a post.