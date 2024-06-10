10 killed, 33 injured as terrorists open fire at bus carrying pilgrims in J&K

Terrorists opened fire at a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday evening, 9 June, killing 10 people and injuring 33, police said.

The 53-seater bus, en route from Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered off the road following the gunfire and fell into a deep gorge. The incident took place around 6.15 pm near Teryath village in Poni area.

"At least 10 pilgrims were killed and 33 injured," senior superintendent of police, Reasi, Mohita Sharma told reporters.

The attack marks a significant escalation in violence in the region. Reasi district has been relatively untouched by terrorist activities compared to neighbouring areas such as Rajouri and Poonch.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took stock of the situation arising out of the terror attack on pilgrims in Reasi district.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said the prime minister directed him to constantly monitor the situation and ensure all possible help to the affected families.