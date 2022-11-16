10 of 12 bodies recovered from Mizoram stone quarry collapse

In a tweet, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said: "Search and rescue operations at quarry landslide, Maudarh village are being carried out tirelessly. My heart goes out to the victims of this unfortunate incident. Our gratitude to the PM Narendra Modi who conveyed his condolences via telephone."



According to a report of the Deputy Commissioner of the Hnahthial district, of the 12 workers, five hailed from West Bengal while three were from Assam and two each from Jharkhand and Mizoram.



According to some locals of the Maudarh village, at least five excavators and other drilling machines have been buried under the debris.