10 per cent quota for EWS against social justice ideals, says TN govt

The 10 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) will not be implemented in Tamil Nadu as it is against the ideals of social justice, the state government said on Monday.

The state is firm on continuing the present reservation policy (of 69 percent), the government categorically stated.

"Tamil Nadu has adopted a unique reservation system to further social justice in the State and ensure advancement of socially backward classes. This government is firm on continuing the present reservation policy in the State, as the 10 percent quota for EWS is against the ideals of social justice," the text of Governor R N Ravi's speech copy tabled in the Assembly stated.