10 pistols recovered in J&K's Kupwara
Security forces on Tuesday recovered arms and ammunition, including 10 pistols, during a cordon and search operation in J&K's Kupwara district.
Police said during a joint cordon and search operation the Army and police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the Hajin Mohalla of Karnah tehsil.
"The recovered arms and ammunition include 10 pistols, 17 pistol magazines, 54 pistol rounds and 5 grenades," police said.
Further details were awaited.
