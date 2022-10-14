10 pollution hotspots identified in Ghaziabad

As per the rules, burning garbage or keeping construction material in the open attract fines.



The city's AQI was recorded as moderate till Thursday.



Vasundhara, Indirapuram, Loni, Sahibabad, Raj Nagar Extension, Meerut Road, Bhopura Delhi Border, GT Road, Sanjay Nagar and Siddharth Vihar have been identified as pollution hotspots.



According to a survey conducted in the past, Ghaziabad has been the most polluted district of the country, which is why keen attention is being given to it.