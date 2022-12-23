10-year-old cycle polo player from Kerala dies of food poisoning, Cong demands probe into death

Fathima Nidha Shihabuddin, a 10-year-old cycle polo player, from Kerala's Alappuzha died in Nagpur on Thursday. She was said to compete in the sub-junior category of the national cycle polo championship. Fathima is said to have been denied food and accommodation. She later succumbed to food poisoning from food given at a local dormitory. Alleged neglect and discrimination are suspected to have led to the girl's death.

Fathima's family has said that she complained of uneasiness, started vomiting and went to hospital for a check-up. She was given an injection and died in the hospital some time later. Her father has reached Nagpur and her post-mortem will take place today.

A plea moved in the Kerala High Court on Friday blamed the national federation and a Kerala-based association of cycle polo for the death.



In its plea, the Kerala Cycle Polo Association claimed that its team was permitted by the high court to participate in the sporting event at Nagpur in Maharashtra, but when its players -- including 10-year-old Fathima -- reached the venue, they were not provided food or lodging by the Cycle Polo Federation of India.



As a result, the players had to be accommodated in a local dormitory and the young girl got afflicted with food poisoning and died on Thursday morning, the petitioner association said in its contempt plea filed through advocate Santhan V Nair.