100 days of Modi 3.0: Jairam criticises Modi's economic policies, cites highest unemployment in 45 years

The Congress on Tuesday, 17 September claimed that the first 100 days of Modi 3.0 was marked by a litany of U-turns and a series of scandals with the government yet again having "failed to act" on India's "mass unemployment crisis".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said "the non-biological PM and his drumbeating economists" have consistently attacked the idea of jobless growth but the reality of what has been seen since 2014 is perhaps even more stark -- "job-loss growth".

"Yesterday marked a hundred days of this unstable, crisis-ridden Government. Amidst a litany of u-turns and a series of scandals, the government has yet again failed to act on India's mass unemployment crisis – an issue which the Congress has been consistently sounding the alarm on for the past five years at least," he said in a statement.

The crisis has been of the government's own making, caused by the decimation of job creating MSMEs through the "Tughlakian demonetisation", a hastily rushed through GST, an unplanned COVID-19 lockdown and rising imports from China, Ramesh said.

"The final straw has been the non-biological PM's economic policy of favouring large conglomerates. India's unemployment rate today is the highest it has been in 45 years, with the unemployment rate for graduate youth at 42%," he said.