100 passengers, including BJP MPs, stranded as Rajkot-Delhi Air India flight disrupted

Around 100 passengers, including three BJP MPs, found themselves in a predicament at Gujarat's Rajkot airport on Sunday night when their Air India flight to Delhi faced an unexpected disruption.

The pilot of the aircraft refused to fly, citing that he had exceeded his duty hours, as per Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) norms, leaving the passengers in a state of uncertainty.

The incident unfolded late in the evening after passengers boarded the Air India flight, scheduled for departure at 8.30 p.m. Among the passengers were Rajkot MP Mohan Kundariya, Jamnagar MP Poonam Maadam, and newly-elected Rajya Sabha MP Kesaridevsinh Jhala.