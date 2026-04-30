10,000 litres for a litre of fuel: Govt's ethanol push under scrutiny

India’s aggressive push to blend ethanol with petrol — positioned as a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels — could be worsening the country’s already severe water crisis, according to a report by India Today, drawing on findings first reported by Kisan Tak.

The core concern lies in the raw materials driving ethanol production. Crops such as sugarcane, maize and rice — all highly water-intensive — form the backbone of India’s ethanol programme. Climate expert and IPCC author Anjal Prakash noted that the policy risks compounding water stress because both sugarcane and maize demand significant water during cultivation and processing.

Ethanol blending involves mixing plant-derived alcohol with petrol to cut dependence on imported crude oil. India has been rapidly scaling up this programme, with rice emerging as a key feedstock. The government allocated 52 lakh tonnes of rice for ethanol production in 2024–25 and is targeting 90 lakh tonnes in 2025–26.

To enable this shift, the Centre plans to reduce the share of broken rice distributed through the public distribution system from 25 per cent to 10 per cent, diverting the surplus to distilleries.

Data cited in the report underscores the scale of the problem. Producing one litre of ethanol from rice requires roughly 10,790 litres of water, according to food secretary Sanjeev Chopra. Most of this water is consumed during cultivation rather than processing.

Growing one kilogram of rice typically needs between 3,000 and 5,000 litres of water. Since about 2.5 to 3 kg of rice is required to produce one litre of ethanol, the total water footprint exceeds 10,000 litres per litre of fuel.