10.36 crore bank accounts under Jan Dhan scheme have not had a single transaction last year

The union government has revealed that 10.36 crore bank accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan (PMJDY) scheme have not had a single transaction in the previous financial year.

In response to questions asked by CPI MP Binoy Viswam, Minister of State-finance Bhagwat Karad said public sector banks have reported that the total number of PMJDY accounts opened up to 31 March 2022 but not having even a single customer induced transaction during the FY 2022-23 is 10.36 crore and that 796 cases have been filed against frauds in PMJDY accounts in FY 2022-23. This staggering number is more than 20 per cent of total Jan Dhan accounts.

To Viswam's questions about financial literacy training, Karad said the Centre for Financial Literacy (CFL) pilot project was initiated in 2017 with an objective to adopt community led innovative and participatory approaches to financial literacy. As on 30 June 2023, a total of 1,621 CFLs have been set up across the country.

The government stated that it has settled 2,416 Rupay card linked accidental insurance claims since 2019. In 2019-20, it was 1,853 claims; in 2020-2021, 177 claims; 2021-2022, 185 claims; 2022-2023, 188 claims; and up to 14 July 2023, 13 claims.