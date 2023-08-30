106 pc rise in foreign tourist arrivals in India in 2023 for Jan-Jun period

The number of foreign tourists who arrived in India this year during January-June is 106 per cent more than the figure for the corresponding period in 2022, official sources said.

Also, according to data shared by them, there has been a growth in foreign exchange earnings for this period in 2023 compared to the corresponding figures last year.

India has been making sustained efforts to boost tourism in the country, seeking a rise in footfall of both domestic and international tourists, after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.