108-ft tall Hanuman statue to be installed in Prayagraj

A 108-ft tall idol of Lord Hanuman, who is worshipped as ‘nagar kotwal’ in Uttar Pradesh's capital Allahabad (Prayagraj), will come up in the Triveni Pushp area on the banks of the River Yamuna before Maha Kumbh 2025.

Triveni Pushp has been handed over on a lease for 30 years to Hardwar’s Parmarth Niketan, which will take care of the construction of the statue and several other structures and amenities.

Despite having replicas of various temples of the country, owing to lack of care, Triveni Pushp was never utilised up to its full potential.

However, before Maha Kumbh, this place will be developed as a spiritual area. There will be a total of 21 constructions, including the old constructions of Triveni Pushp.

These include the idol, a school, food court, water fountain, meditation centre, mud house, spiritual cottage and havan kund, etc.