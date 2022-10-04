11 killed in Vadodara as truck collides with autorickshaw

At least 11 people were killed and four others injured when the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a heavy commercial vehicle (HMV) carrying cars on the National highway 48 near the Darjipura area of Gujarat's Vadodara on Tuesday.



Critically injured have been admitted to a government hospital.



Deputy Commissioner of Police Panna Momaya told the mediapersons: "According to local eyewitnesses, the driver of the Heavy Commercial Vehicle driving from Surat towards Ahmedabad lost control over steering while attempting to avoid a car. The container crossed the divider and collided with the passenger rickshaw. 11 passengers have died so far, another three to four passengers are being treated, who are in critical condition in hospital."