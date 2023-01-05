11 Omicron sub-variants found during testing of international travellers; all earlier reported in India

Eleven Omicron sub-variants were found among the 124 international travellers who tested positive for COVID-19 between December 24 and January 3 and the presence of all these variants was earlier reported in India, official sources said on Thursday.



They said 19,227 international travellers were tested at airports, sea ports and land ports in said period. 124 of them were found Covid positive and put in isolation.



The sources said of the 124 positive samples, the genome-sequencing results of 40 were received, of which XBB was found in 14 samples and BF 7.4.1 in one sample.