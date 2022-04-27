11 electrocuted, 15 injured during temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu
As many as 11 persons were electrocuted during a temple chariot procession in the district when it came into contact with a high tension transmission line, police said on Wednesday
Eleven persons were electrocuted and 15 others injured when the top of a car belonging to Appar Madam/Mutt touched the overhead power cable in Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning.
The deceased included children.
The tragic incident occurred early today at nearby Kalimedu when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway.
The temple car was negotiating a turn and faced some obstacle before being reversed when it came in to contact with the overhead line, police and eyewitnesses said. The people standing on the chariot were thrown in the impact.
Three persons who had suffered injuries have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College.
TV visuals showed the chariot completely damaged in the impact.
Condoling the death Chief Minister M.K.Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased.
Investigation into the accident is on.
PM Modi, in a tweet today, announced Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives. Injured to be given Rs. 50,000.
