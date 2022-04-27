11 electrocuted, 15 injured during temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu

Three persons who had suffered injuries have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College.



TV visuals showed the chariot completely damaged in the impact.

Condoling the death Chief Minister M.K.Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased.



Investigation into the accident is on.

PM Modi, in a tweet today, announced Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives. Injured to be given Rs. 50,000.