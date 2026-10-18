14 killed as truck ploughs into shops near Gwalior temple
More than 25 injured near Shitla Mata Temple; officials investigate how the vehicle entered a route usually restricted during Navratri
Fourteen people were killed and more than 25 injured after a truck crashed into shops near Gwalior’s Shitla Mata Temple early on Sunday.
Children and two police personnel are among the injured; about five people remain in a critical condition.
Officials are investigating how the truck entered a route usually closed to heavy vehicles during Navratri.
Fourteen people were killed and more than 25 injured when a truck carrying paddy crashed into shops near the main outer gate of Shitla Mata Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior early on Sunday, officials said.
The truck reportedly went out of control while descending a slope at around 1.30 am. The temple is located about 18 kilometres from the district headquarters.
An official said approximately 50 people were struck by the vehicle. Several children and two police personnel were among those injured, while about five people remained in a critical condition.
Witnesses said the truck was approaching from Chinor when it careered down the slope and rammed into shops around the temple gate. Several shops suffered extensive damage, and multiple two-wheelers were destroyed.
Police teams reached the site and took the injured to hospital. The bodies of those killed were taken to Jaya Arogya Hospital in Gwalior.
Witnesses described scenes of panic, with people searching for relatives and some victims trapped beneath the vehicle.
Shopkeeper Bablu Prajapati said his father had been managing their shop when the crash occurred. Four people at the shop, including two visiting relatives, were injured and were receiving treatment.
One resident blamed administrative negligence and called on Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to visit Gwalior. He also sought compensation for bereaved families and free treatment for the injured.
The crash occurred during Navratri, when large numbers of devotees visit the temple. The road past the shrine is usually closed to heavy vehicles during the festival.
Officials said they were investigating how the truck was allowed onto the route, who authorised its entry and whether negligence contributed to the incident.
With IANS inputs
Published: 18 Oct 2026, 9:52 AM