14 killed as truck ploughs into shops near Gwalior temple

Fourteen people were killed and more than 25 injured after a truck crashed into shops near Gwalior’s Shitla Mata Temple early on Sunday.

Children and two police personnel are among the injured; about five people remain in a critical condition.

Officials are investigating how the truck entered a route usually closed to heavy vehicles during Navratri.

Fourteen people were killed and more than 25 injured when a truck carrying paddy crashed into shops near the main outer gate of Shitla Mata Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior early on Sunday, officials said.

The truck reportedly went out of control while descending a slope at around 1.30 am. The temple is located about 18 kilometres from the district headquarters.

An official said approximately 50 people were struck by the vehicle. Several children and two police personnel were among those injured, while about five people remained in a critical condition.

Witnesses said the truck was approaching from Chinor when it careered down the slope and rammed into shops around the temple gate. Several shops suffered extensive damage, and multiple two-wheelers were destroyed.

Police teams reached the site and took the injured to hospital. The bodies of those killed were taken to Jaya Arogya Hospital in Gwalior.