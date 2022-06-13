120 ill after consuming prasad in Bihar's Vaishali

Dr. Amitabh Kumar Sinha, the civil surgeon of Vaishali, said: "As soon as we learnt of the incident, we sent a medical team to ward number 10. They are victims of food poisoning. We have distributed ORS packets and other necessary medicines to them. Five of the victims were having serious health conditions and they were hospitalised in primary health centre in Patepur.

"During preliminary investigation, it appeared that the chemical used in ripening raw bananas was excessive. Moreover, the bananas were boiled as well. This had led to the adulteration of prasad, which the invitees ate and fell ill."