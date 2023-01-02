13 coaches of Jodhpur-bound express train derail in Rajasthan, 26 injured

Twenty-six passengers were injured after 13 coaches of a Jodhpur-bound express train derailed in Rajasthan's Pali district early Monday, an official said.

No loss of life has been reported, a spokesperson of the North Western Railway (NWR) said and added that several trains have either been cancelled or diverted due to the derailment of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagri Express (12480) on the Rajkiyawas-Bamodara route at 3.27 am.

The injured, two of them seriously hurt, have been admitted at the Bangad Hospital in Pali, the official said.